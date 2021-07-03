Australia levanta el confinamiento en Brisbane mientras crece el brote en Sídney

sidney (australia)
Las autoridades australianas anunciaron este sábado el fin del confinamiento decretado sobre la ciudad de Brisbane, mientras el brote continúa en ascenso en Sídney, la ciudad más poblada del país y confinada hasta el 9 de julio.
Annastacia Palaszczuk, gobernadora regional de Queensland, señaló que la medida excepcional decretada el pasado fin de semana sobre Brisbane, con 2,28 millones de habitantes, concluye esta noche tras extenderla la víspera por 24 horas.
La jefa de gobierno regional indicó que la decisión fue adoptada tras no detectar durante los últimos cinco días nuevos contagios locales de la covid-19.
Australia busca eliminar completamente el virus y por ello aplica medidas breves y concisas, que interrumpen la práctica normalidad en la que vive el país.
Sin embargo el brote en Sídney, que engloba más del 20% de los 25 millones de habitantes de Australia, sigue en aumento y se informó de 35 nuevos casos, el mayor número diario en 2021.
A pesar de ello, Gladys Berejiklian, gobernadora de Nueva Gales del Sur, apuntó que el confinamiento sobre la ciudad australiana que comenzó hace una semana está teniendo el "efecto deseado" para frenar el rebrote vinculado a la variante delta de la covid-19.
Como esperábamos, el número de casos está aumentando. Pero la mayoría de ellos entre las personas en aislamiento, que es exactamente lo que buscábamos", señaló Berejiklian a los medios.
Australia acumula desde el inicio de la pandemia casi 30.700 infecciones, incluidas 910 muertos, y ha vacunado con la primera dosis a más del 30 por ciento de su población, mientras que solo un 6 por ciento tiene la pauta completa, un ritmo más lento que el previsto por el Ejecutivo en su plan nacional de vacunación.
