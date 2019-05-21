Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Austria El partido ultraderechista FPÖ, dispuesto a apoyar una moción de censura contra Kurz en Austria

Austria está sumida en una crisis de gobierno después de que Heinz-Christian Strache, ex líder del FPÖ, fuera apartado del cargo por un caso de corrupción. Este lunes Kurz hizo lo propio con el ministro del Interior, Herbert Kickl, tesorero en el momento de los hechos, para evitar posibles ingerencias en la investigación del escándalo. Como consecuencia, el partido ultraderechista ha retirado a todos sus ministros del Gobierno de coalición, dejando a Kurz sin ministros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
20/05/2019 - El canciller austriaco, Sebastian Kurz, ofrece declaraciones a los medios en la Cancillería Federal de Viena (Austria) | EFE/ Christian Bruna

El canciller austriaco, Sebastian Kurz, declara ante los medios en la Cancillería Federal de Viena | EFE/ Christian Bruna

El ultraderechista Partido de la Libertad (FPO), hasta este fin de semana socio de coalición del canciller austriaco, Sebastian Kurz, ha indicado este martes que está dispuesto a apoyar una moción de censura contra el mandatario.

Austria está sumida en una crisis de gobierno después de que el pasado viernes viera la luz un vídeo grabado en 2017 en Ibiza en el que se ve al ya exlíder del FPO Heinz-Christian Strache negociando con representantes de un oligarca ruso la concesión de contratos públicos a cambio de donaciones al partido.

Strache fue apartado del cargo el sábado y este lunes Kurz hizo lo propio con el ministro del Interior, Herbert Kickl, para evitar posibles ingerencias en la investigación del escándalo, ya que este era tesorero del FPÖ en el momento en que se produjeron los hechos. Como consecuencia de esta última decisión, el partido ultraderechista ha retirado a todos sus ministros del Gobierno de coalición, dejando a Kurz sin ministros de Exteriores, Defensa, Empleo e Infraestructuras, además de Interior.

Así las cosas, Kickl ha indicado que el partido está dispuesto a retirar su confianza a Kurz, después de que el nuevo líder del FPÖ, Norbert Hofer, dejara abierta la puerta a esta posibilidad a última hora del lunes. En declaraciones al diario Osterreich  recogidas por la agencia APA, el exministro del Interior advierte de que sería "ingenuo" que Kurz pensara que su decisión no ha tenido un impacto en su relación con el FPÖ.

"Quien da confianza, recibe confianza, quien da desconfianza, obtiene desconfianza"

En este sentido, ha indicado que si se convocara una moción de censura contra el canciller, el FPÖ podría votar a favor: "Quien da confianza, recibe confianza, quien da desconfianza, obtiene desconfianza". En opinión de Kickl, Kurz se encuentra "en un callejón sin salida".

Por su parte, el principal partido de la oposición, el Partido Socialdemócrata de Austria (SPÖ) ha pedido la dimisión de Kurz y la formación de un gobierno de tecnócratas que asuma las funciones gubernamentales hasta los comicios, que se prevé se celebren en septiembre.

Esta sería "la solución buena y sostenible" a la crisis política, ha afirmado la secretaria general del SPÖ, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, que ha rechazado así explícitamente la intención de Kurz de sustituir a los ministros del FPÖ por tecnócratas.

21/05/2019 - Un activista con una careta que representa al canciller austriaco, Sebastian Kurz, protesta delante de la Cancillería en Viena (Austria) este martes | EFE/ Florian Wieser

Un activista con una careta que representa al canciller austriaco, Sebastian Kurz, protesta delante de la Cancillería en Viena (Austria) este martes | EFE/ Florian Wieser

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas