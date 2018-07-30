Público
Las autoridades de Malasia no descartan la participación de terceros en la desaparición del MH370

El vuelo MH370, con rumbo Pekín, podría haberse estrellado en el sur del océano Índico tras cambiar de ruta.

Ejemplar avión Malaysia Airlines - EFE

El informe presentado hoy por las autoridades de Malasia no descarta la participación de terceros en la desaparición del Boeing MH370 de Malaysia Airlines con 239 personas a bordo el 8 de marzo de 2014.

"No podemos excluir la participación de una tercera parte", declaró el jefe de la investigación oficial, el malasio Kok Soo Chon, en rueda de prensa. El vuelo MH370 se dirigía a Pekín y se cree que, tras cambiar de rumbo, acabó por estrellarse en el sur del océano Índico.

