La caja negra del Boeing 737 MAX de Ethiopian Airlines siniestrado el pasado 10 de marzo sugiere que falló un sensor que activó un sistema que ocasionó el accidente, según informó este viernes The New York Times.
El rotativo neoyorquino difundió una información que todavía no es pública pero que según sus fuentes indica que el accidente fue causado por un sensor defectuoso que habría activado un sistema automatizado de forma errónea.
Ese sistema, conocido como MCAS, sería el responsable de haber impulsado la parte delantera del aparato hacia abajo.
El fallo en el vuelo de Ethiopian Airlines coincide con el del otro Boeing 737 MAX, de Indonesian Airlines, accidentado en octubre del año pasado, por lo que sugiere un problema sistémico en estas aeronaves de fabricación estadounidense.
Las investigaciones de ambos accidentes, de hecho, se han centrado en el sistema automático (MCAS), que bajo determinadas circunstancias inclina hacia abajo el morro del avión para evitar que entre en pérdida, es decir, que no tenga velocidad suficiente para mantenerse en el aire.
En el caso del accidente de Etiopía, las grabaciones de la torre de control indican que un minuto después del despegue el piloto habría reportado un problema de "control de vuelo" con su aeronave y poco después solicitó una pista de aterrizaje para regresar.
Las similitudes del accidente con el del 737 MAX 8 ocurrido en Indonesia en octubre han motivado que los reguladores en EE.UU., la Unión Europea, China, Turquía, Australia, México y Sudáfrica, entre muchos otros países, hayan suspendido los vuelos de estos aviones de Boeing hasta que se esclarezcan las causas.
En el accidente de Ethiopian Airlines fallecieron 157 personas y en el de Indonesian Airlines 189. El Departamento de Transporte de Estados Unidos abrió esta semana una investigación sobre las certificaciones que la Administración de Aviación Federal (FAA, en inglés) ha otorgado a los nuevos aviones Boeing 737 MAX.
La FAA ha delegado cierta autoridad para certificar nuevos aviones a los propios fabricantes durante las últimas décadas, lo que ha reducido os costos gubernamentales y acelerado el lanzamiento de nuevos modelos.
