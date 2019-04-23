El barco 'Aita Mari', de la asociación Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH) y ProemAid, ha llegado a las islas griegas de Quíos y Lesbos para distribuir ayuda humanitaria en sus campos de refugiados, después de que el Gobierno español le impidiese realizar labores de salvamento en el Mediterráneo Central.
Según confirmó este martes el capitán del barco, Marco Martínez, el 'Aita Mari' llegó sin contratiempos al Egeo Oriental donde ya ha repartido las medicinas, productos sanitarios, higiénicos, mantas y otros productos de primera necesidad entre las islas de Quíos y Lesbos.
En estas dos islas residen 8.550 refugiados y migrantes, prácticamente el 60% de los más de 14.000 que se encuentran en las castigadas islas del Egeo, según datos del ministerio de Migración heleno. Tras descargar el material en Quíos, el barco y sus tripulantes se han dirigido a Lesbos, donde harán reparaciones en el 'Aita Mari' y prestarán ayuda humanitaria sanitaria en la enfermería de la embarcación.
El Gobierno español le impidió realizar labores de salvamento en el Mediterráneo Central
SMH decidió llevar a cabo este viaje a la espera de que el Ejecutivo español les permita navegar hacia la ruta migratoria del Mediterráneo Central, por la que cientos de personas intentan llegar a Europa desde las costas de Libia. Desde hace tres meses, el Gobierno español ha bloqueado las labores de salvamento de este barco por incumplir la normativa internacional de salvamento al no desembarcar a los rescatados en el puerto seguro más cercano. SMH ha recurrido esta decisión en los tribunales y ante la Dirección general de la Marina Mercante, pero todavía no ha recibido "ninguna respuesta".
De acuerdo con los datos de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM), en lo que llevamos de año se han registrado las muertes de 409 personas intentando cruzar el Mediterráneo. De ellas, 257 fallecieron en el Mediterráneo Central. El 'Aita Mari' es un antiguo atunero vasco de 32 metros de eslora, con medios de rescate y enfermería.
