Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Bandera arcoíris Detienen a una mujer en Polonia por "profanar" la imagen de la Virgen María con una aureola arcoíris

El ministro de Interior polaco, Joachim Brudzinski, calificó el acto de "patético" y dio las gracias a la policía en Twitter por "identificar y detener a la persona sospechosa".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen difundida en redes sociales del cartel.

Imagen difundida en redes sociales del cartel.

Una mujer de 51 años ha sido detenida este lunes en su domicilio de Plock (Polonia) por hacer carteles con la imagen de la Virgen Negra de Czestochowa -el icono de la Virgen María más venerado por los polacos- con la bandera arcoíris, símbolo del colectivo LGBT, en su aureola. La mujer fue finalmente puesta a disposición judicial por, según informó Joachim Brudzinski, ministro de Interior polaco, "profanar" la efigie

Así lo aseguró el ministro en su cuenta personal de Twitter donde, además, dio las gracias a las autoridades por haber sido capaces de "identificar y detener a la persona sospechosa de haber profanado una imagen de la Virgen Negra que ha sido santa para los polacos durante siglos". 

"Profanar" imágenes es un delito que en Polonia está penado hasta con dos años de prisión

Joachim Brudzinski aprovechó también la red social para mostrar su ofensa un acto que no dudó en calificar de "patético": "Aquellos que hoy me atacaron con 'escalofríos' histéricos por acciones contra personas que ofenden los sentimientos religiosos de los católicos, me elogiaron cuando critiqué los eventos en Pruchnik o cuando la policía protegió la Parada Równości. Según ellos, los derechos de los católicos son menos importantes. Es muy patético", aseguró.

Cuando la policía accedió a la vivienda de la mujer para proceder a su detención, se encontraron varias decenas de imágenes "profanadas", un delito que en Polonia está penado hasta con dos años de prisión y que se produce en un polémico momento para el país centroeuropeo que, coincidiendo con la campaña electoral para los comicios europeos, atraviesa una dura confrontación entre el partido gobernante el Polonia, el nacionalista Ley y Justicia (PiS), y el colectivo LGTBi.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas