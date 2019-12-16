Público
Barack Obama: "Las mujeres son indiscutiblemente mejores que los hombres"

El expresidente estadounidense ha asegurado en un acto que si las mujeres gobernaran en todos los países del mundo "mejorarían los niveles de vida y los resultados".

13/12/2019 - El expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama durante un acto en Kuala Lumpur. / EFE

El expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama ha ensalzado este lunes el liderazgo femenino al asegurar que si las mujeres gobernaran en todos los países del mundo "mejorarían los niveles de vida y los resultados".

Obama ha señalado en un evento en Singapur que aunque las mujeres no son perfectas son "indiscutiblemente mejores" que los hombres, según ha informado BBC.

El expresidente norteamericano ha asegurado que durante su tiempo en el cargo reflexionó sobre cómo sería el mundo si estuviera gobernado por mujeres. "Estoy completamente seguro de que si en dos años todas las naciones del mundo estuvieran gobernadas por mujeres veríamos una mejora significativa en casi todos los ámbitos", ha indicado.

Sobre su vuelta a la política, Obama ha sostenido que confía en los líderes que dan un paso al lado cuando ha llegado su momento. "Cuando miras el mundo y los problemas que existen, la mayor parte de ellos están generados por personas mayores, normalmente hombres, que no se han apartado del camino", ha trasladado.

En este sentido, ha explicado que es importante que los líderes políticos comprendan que no están en un cargo "de por vida". "No estás ahí para mantener tu importancia ni tu poder", ha añadido.

