Puigdemont Bélgica sospecha de un fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional en el presunto espionaje a Puigdemont

La investigación de la policía belga sobre las balizas de seguimiento halladas por la seguridad de Puigdemont en su vehículo apuntan al fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional Carlos Bautista Samaniego, según informa la Agència Catalana de Notícies.

El expresident Carles Puigdemont saliendo de su coche oficial | EFE

En un informe de la policía belga, al que ha tenido acceso la Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN), se asegura que un fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional está implicado en el presunto caso de espionaje al expresident Carles Puidemont en Bruselas.

El informe, desarrollado en el marco de la investigación sobre las balizas de seguimiento halladas en el vehículo que Puigdemont utiliza para desplazarse, apunta a una operación de espionaje extraoficial pues el seguimiento no habría recibido permiso de las autoridades belgas.

Según informa la ACN, citando a fuentes policiales, los informes apuntan directamente hacia el fiscal Carlos Bautista Samaniego, quien se encontraba en Bruselas la misma semana en la que la policía piensa que empezó el seguimiento a Puigdemont.

La policía considera que el operativo de espionaje se inició a finales de enero de 2018, cuando el fiscal se alojaba en un hotel de la capital belga. La clave estaría en esta estancia y las sospechas se incrementan a raíz de una llamada de una de las tarjetas SIM relacionadas con las balizas al hotel en el que Bautista se hospedaba.

De momento, la jueza que lleva el caso ha decidido no proseguir con la investigación y ha evitado pedir explicaciones al Estado. Por parte del ministerio fiscal de Bélgica han evitado confirmar o desmentir la información facilitada por la ACN.

