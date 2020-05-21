Estás leyendo: 'Bella Ciao' suena en varias mezquitas turcas tras un ataque informático

El incidente ha provocado un enfrentamiento entre el Ayuntamiento de Esmirna, gobernado por el socialdemócrata CHP, y el partido islamista AKP, que Gobierna en el país con mayoría absoluta.

Minarete de Turquía. / EFE
Minarete de Turquía. / EFE

El himno partisano Bella Ciao (Adiós, bella) ha resonado en varias mezquitas turcas mediante el sistema que se usa para llamar a la oración por un ataque informático que ha provocado acusaciones políticas y una investigación policial en pleno periodo religioso de Ramadán

"El sabotaje fue realizado por desconocidos que accedieron al sistema central del "adhan" (llamada a la oración). El problema ha sido dirigido a las autoridades judiciales y se ha tramitado una denuncia penal", ha anunciado la oficina de asuntos religiosos de la ciudad de Esmirna. 

El sistema de sonido de varios minaretes en la ciudad comenzó a reproducir sobre las 14.00 GMT del miércoles, 21 de mayo, poco antes de la tercera llamada al rezo del día, el tema Bella Ciao, símbolo de la resistencia italiana al fascismo durante la II Guerra Mundial, reproducido recientemente en televisión por la serie española La Casa de Papel

La inesperada difusión canción fue grabada y subida a las redes sociales por muchos vecinos de Esmirna, convirtiendo el suceso en un fenómeno viral en toda Turquía. 

De hecho, la Fiscalía ha abierto una investigación por "degradar en público los valores religiosos" contra quienes han compartido en redes el suceso. 

El incidente ha provocado también un enfrentamiento político entre el Ayuntamiento de Esmirna, gobernado por el socialdemócrata CHP, y el partido islamista AKP, que Gobierna Turquía con mayoría absoluta desde 2002. 

"Poner música desde las mezquitas nos entristeció porque ocurrió durante el mes sagrado del Ramadán, mientras nos preparábamos para celebrar su final", ha señalado el alcalde de Esmirna, Tunç Soyer

Desde el AKP, sin embargo, se ha acusado a la alcaldía de incitar a los piratas informáticos a poner la canción porque Soyer declaró públicamente que le gustaba el himno partisano, algo que ha negado finalmente el alcalde. 

