El senador y precandidato demócrata a la Casa Blanca Bernie Sanders recibió este viernes el alta hospitalaria tras pasar tres días ingresado por sufrir el martes un infarto de miocardio, según revelaron los médicos que lo atendieron.

Sanders, de 78 años, fue intervenido por una obstrucción arterial en un hospital de Las Vegas (Nevada) tras sufrir dolor en el pecho durante un acto, aunque su campaña no confirmó que se trató de un ataque al corazón hasta este viernes.

El senador, tercero en las encuestas, salió del hospital por su propio pie, con actitud sonriente y saludando con la mano y con el puño en alto. Pese a que Sanders ha suspendido su campaña de manera indefinida, trabaja, dijo, para estar en el próximo debate, que los demócratas celebrarán el 15 de octubre en Ohio.

"Me gustaría agradecer a los doctores, enfermeras, y personal del Centro Médico del Hospital Desert Springs por el excelente cuidado que me brindaron. Tras dos días y medio en el hospital, me siento bien, y tras tomarme un pequeño descanso, espero volver al trabajo", dijo Sanders en Twitter tras salir del hospital.

El senador pasará esta noche en Las Vegas y este sábado volará hasta su residencia en Burlington (Vermont). Sanders es uno de los tres septuagenarios de la carrera demócrata a la Presidencia, junto con los también favoritos Joe Biden, de 76, y la también senadora Elizabeth Warren, de 70. Además, el presidente, Donald Trump, que aspira a la reelección, tiene 73.

Es posible que el ataque al corazón sufrido por Sanders encienda los focos de la campaña sobre la salud de los aspirantes, ya que su episodio se suma a los muy comentados despistes de Biden.

Biden, precisamente, encabeza todavía las encuestas demócratas seguido por Warren y Sanders. Aunque la contienda demócrata hace meses que se libra, los candidatos no se verán las caras en las urnas hasta el 3 de febrero del año que viene, cuando Iowa, el primer estado en votar, celebrará sus primarias con miras a las presidenciales de noviembre de 2020, en las que el republicano Donald Trump buscará la reelección.