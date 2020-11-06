MADRID
El candidato demócrata a la Presidencia de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, le ha dado la vuelta a los resultados provisionales en el Estado de Georgia y se ha puesto al frente de su rival, el presidente Donald Trump, que venía encabezando el conteo.
Los últimos resultados anunciados en medios locales hacia las 4.30 horas (9.30 GMT) dan a Biden una ventaja sobre Trump de tan sólo 917 votos, una diferencia mínima, pero significativa porque ha ido progresivamente cerrando el margen que le llevaba el gobernante. Hace sólo unas horas, la ventaja de Trump era de 1.267 votos.
En Georgia hay en juego 16 votos electorales, que serían suficientes para dar la victoria a Biden si finalmente consigue los 11 votos de Arizona, como algunos medios como Fox y la agencia AP le otorgaron ya la noche electoral. Los candidatos necesitan 270 votos electorales para proclamarse ganadores.
Trump, quien el jueves insistió en sus denuncias de que es objeto de un fraude electoral, sin presentar pruebas, tiene 214 compromisarios asegurados en el Colegio Electoral.
(Habrá ampliación)
