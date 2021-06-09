Estás leyendo: Biden revoca la prohibición de Trump sobre TikTok y WeChat

El nuevo decreto ordena al Departamento de Comercio iniciar un análisis "riguroso y basado en evidencias" sobre las aplicaciones que recaban informaciones personales de los usuarios y cuya tecnología tiene lazos con el gigante asiático.

Pixabay

El presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, retiró este miércoles las órdenes ejecutivas que buscaban prohibir las populares redes sociales TikTok y WeChat en el país presentadas por su predecesor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), y en su lugar instó a abrir una investigación para identificar riesgos de seguridad vinculados a China.

El nuevo decreto ordena al Departamento de Comercio iniciar un análisis "riguroso y basado en evidencias" sobre las aplicaciones que recaban informaciones personales de los usuarios y cuya tecnología tiene lazos con el gigante asiático. 

"Ciertos países, incluido China, buscan utilizar las tecnologías digitales y los datos de los estadounidenses que presentan riesgos de seguridad nacional inaceptables, a la vez que ayudan a los controles e intereses autoritarios", señaló la Casa Blanca.

En concreto, el Gobierno estadounidense apunta a aquellas aplicaciones que "son propiedad, están controladas o gestionadas por personas que apoyan a un adversarios militar extranjero o actividades de inteligencia, están implicadas en actividades cibernéticas maliciosas, o almacenan datos personales sensibles".

Las órdenes de Trump, de agosto de 2020, se mantienen bloqueadas de momento por decisión judicial. Trump llegó a exigir que la firma propietaria de TikTok, la china ByteDance, vendiese su negocio en el país a empresas estadounidenses. 

La decisión de Biden se produce el mismo día en el que inicia su primer viaje internacional desde su llegada a la Casa Blanca, que le llevará a la cumbre del G7 del Reino Unido, a reuniones con sus socios europeos en Bruselas y a su primer encuentro con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin.

Poco antes de subirse al avión, el mandatario aseguró que el objetivo de su viaje a Europa es "fortalecer la alianza" y "dejar claro a Rusia y a China que "EE.UU. y Europa están juntos". 

