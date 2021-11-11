Bielorrusia amenaza con cortar el tránsito de gas a la UE y Bruselas asegura que no se dejará intimidar

La amenaza no se ha hecho esperar. Alexander Lukashenko, presidente de Bielorrusia, no ha dudado en desafiar a la Unión Europea nuevamente. Esta vez a cuenta del tránsito de gas hacia la Unión Europea, un flujo que ha amenazado con cortar en el caso de que desde Bruselas se anuncien nuevas sanciones.

Un episodio más en esa escalada de tensiones con Bielorrusia, que encuentra su centro neurálgico en la crisis fronteriza con Polonia, donde se agolpan miles de migrantes conducidos por las autoridades bielorrusas.

"Proporcionamos calefacción a Europa y aún así nos amenazan con cerrar la frontera. ¿Y si cerramos el paso de gas natural?", ha esgrimido el mandatario, que no ha dudado en instar a las autoridades polacas, lituanas "y otros tontos" a "pensar antes de hablar".

Lukashenko ha ordenado también supervisar los "movimientos de tropas" de la OTAN y Polonia en la frontera. Un zona en la que, según ha resaltado, ya hay desplegados 15.000 militares, carros de combate y vehículos blindados, algo que –en palabras del líder bielorruso– se ha desarrollado "de forma insolente" y "sin avisar a nadie".

Por su parte, la Comisión Europea ha señalado que no tiene intención de dejarse amedrentar. La posibilidad de un corte en el suministro de gas ha sido tildada desde Bruselas como un nuevo "instrumento" que habría que enmarcar dentro de ese "ataque híbrido" que se está llevando a cabo desde Minsk a las puertas del bloque europeo.

"Vemos estas amenazas y podemos decir claramente que no vamos a dejarnos intimidar", ha señalado la portavoz de la Comisión, Dana Spinant, en rueda de prensa desde la capital comunitaria. La portavoz de Exteriores de la UE, Nabila Massrali, ha arremetido contra el uso con motivaciones políticas del gas: "No se debería utilizar en luchas geopolíticas, al igual que no se debería usar a seres humanos como armas ante luchas geopolíticas"