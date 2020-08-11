madrid
La líder opositora Svetlana Tijanovskaya ha abandonado Bielorrusia y se encuentra en Lituania, tras rechazar los resultados oficiales de las elecciones presidenciales celebradas el domingo, que dieron la victoria al actual mandatario, Alexander Lukashenko, desatando fuertes protestas.
"Svetlana Tijanovskaya está a salvo. Está en Lituania", ha anunciado este martes a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter el ministro de Exteriores lituano, Linas Linkevicius, sin aportar más detalles al respecto.
Los resultados oficiales proclamaron vencedor a Lukashenko con más de un 80% de los votos, con lo que conseguiría así un sexto mandato, frente al 9% que habría obtenido Tijanovskaya.
La noche electoral, cientos de manifestantes se echaron a las calles de Minsk y otras ciudades para denunciar fraude, dando lugar a fuertes enfrentamientos con las fuerzas de seguridad que se saldaron con al menos un muerto, 50 heridos y 3.000 detenidos, de acuerdo con el balance del Ministerio de Interior.
Ya el lunes, Tijanovskaya rechazó los resultados oficiales, se proclamó vencedora y ofreció un diálogo a las autoridades bielorrusas para emprender un "cambio pacífico". Interrogada directamente sobre si huiría del país ante la posibilidad de que fuera detenida, lo descartó. "No tengo intención de abandonar Bielorrusia", dijo.
