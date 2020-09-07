Estás leyendo: Detienen a la líder opositora bielorrusa María Kolésnikova en el centro de Minsk

Bielorusia Detienen a la líder opositora bielorrusa María Kolésnikova en el centro de Minsk

"En la mañana del 7 de septiembre junto al Museo Nacional de Arte unos desconocidos subieron a Kolésnikova en un microbús y fue llevada en dirección desconocida", han informado medios locales.

La líder de la oposición bielorrusa, María Kolésnikova | EFE
La dirigente opositora bielorrusa Maria Kolesnikova ha sido detenida este lunes por la mañana en el centro de Minsk, según han informado testigos de los hechos citados por el diario económico Bdg Delovaya Gazeta y el digital Tut.

Los testigos han asegurado que la dirigente opositora ha sido capturada por individuos no identificados cuando se encontraba caminando cerca del Museo de Arte Nacional, en la capital bielorrusa, y que ha sido introducida en un minibús de color azul oscuro que tenía escrita la palabra comunicación

Maxim Znak, miembro del Consejo de Coordinación de la oposición de Bielorrusa, ha confirmado que Kolesnikova ha sido detenida. "Recibí información del portavoz del Comité de Coordinación sobre la detención de Kolesnikova", ha dicho, según informa la agencia de noticias rusa Sputnik.

Bielorrusia está inmersa en una grave crisis desde la proclamación del resultado de las elecciones presidenciales de agosto, consideradas fraudulentas por la oposición y que han llevado a las mayores manifestaciones de la historia reciente del país.

En las últimas semanas, el régimen que preside Alexander Lukanshenko, apoyado por Rusia, ha intensificado la represión de las protestas con detenciones de decenas de manifestantes y también de periodistas y de activistas opositores.

