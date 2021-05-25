Estás leyendo: Sasha Johnson, una activista del movimiento Black Lives Matter, en estado grave tras recibir un disparo en Londres

Black Lives matter Sasha Johnson, una activista del movimiento Black Lives Matter, en estado grave tras recibir un disparo en Londres

Johnson había recibido "numerosas amenazas de muerte". El colectivo antirracista organizó una protesta en la tarde del viernes cerca del hospital King's College de Londres, donde permanece ingresada la mujer.

La activista Sasha Johnson hace un gesto al frente de una reunión en Westbourne Park que participa en la marcha inaugural de Million People March en Londres el 30 de agosto de 2020. AFP

Una destacada activista antirracista británica, parte del movimiento internacional Black Lives Matter, se encuentra en estado grave tras recibir el domingo un disparo en la cabeza en Londres, señaló este lunes el partido político en el que milita.

La formación "Taking the Initiative" señaló que Sasha Johnson está hospitalizada en cuidados intensivos tras resultar gravemente herida y pidió a sus seguidores "rezar por su recuperación". Johnson, madre de dos hijos, es parte de la cúpula de la organización y, según ésta, la activista es "una voz poderosa" que siempre ha luchado contra la injusticia en la comunidad negra.

La formación de Johnson señaló que el ataque, que ocurrió en el barrio de Southwark, en el sur de Londres, se produjo después de que ésta haya recibido "numerosas amenazas de muerte". No obstante, las fuerzas del orden indicaron que no hay pruebas que indiquen que se tratase de un ataque deliberado contra la activista o que hubiera recibido previamente amenazas.

Los detectives del Comando Especializado en Crimen de Scotland Yard están a cargo de la investigación del ataque, que supuestamente ocurrió cerca de una vivienda donde se celebraba una fiesta.

Black Lives Matter celebró una protesta en la tarde del viernes cerca del hospital King's College de Londres, donde permanece ingresada la mujer. Alrededor de medio centenar de personas se congregaron en un parque cercano, donde corearon consignas y colgaron una pancarta ante el hospital en las que deseaban una pronta recuperación a la activista, en medio de una fuerte presencia de las fuerzas de seguridad.

El movimiento Black Lives Matter comenzó en 2013 en EEUU a raíz de la absolución de George Zimmerman por la muerte del adolescente afroamericano Trayvon Martin a causa de un disparo de bala.

