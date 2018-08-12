El bloqueo israelí obliga a suspender los tratamientos de cáncer en un hospital de Gaza

El hospital Rantisi, en la Franja de Gaza, se ha visto obligado a suspender el tratamiento de pacientes con cáncer por falta de fármacos para aplicar la quimioterapia, hecho que sería consecuencia directa del bloqueo por parte de Israel, tal y como informó el Ministerio de Sanidad del enclave.
"La implementación del protocolo de quimioterapia para pacientes con cáncer en el Hospital de Especialidades de Rantisi se suspenderá el domingo por la mañana", informó un comunicado ministerial. En la nota asegura que se han agotado los medicamentos necesarios para el tratamiento de quimioterapia además del modificador "Nubogen", utilizado para aumentar la inmunidad de los pacientes.
El Ministerio palestino alerta de que cientos de vidas de personas con cáncer están en peligro. El sistema de salud público en Gaza, territorio palestino aislado por once años de bloqueo israelí, agravado por las escasas aperturas del paso con Egipto en los últimos años, sufre una limitación de suministros y medicamentos por las restricciones.
Además es dependiente del Ministerio de Salud de la Autoridad Nacional Palestina (ANP) en Cisjordania que debe costear parte de la asistencia. La Coordinación de Salud del Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja (CICR) alertó recientemente que el alto número de heridos que se han producido en las protestas que se celebran desde marzo - 17.000, más de la mitad por bala - está agravando aún más las necesidades en término de suministros y capacidades.
