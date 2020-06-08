Estás leyendo: Un estudio académico cuestiona el informe de la OEA sobre el fraude electoral en Bolivia

BOLIVIA Un estudio académico cuestiona el informe de la OEA sobre el fraude electoral en Bolivia

Los investigadores señalan que las conclusiones de la OEA están basadas en datos incorrectos y técnicas estadísticas inapropiadas.

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales. EFE
Un nuevo estudio llevado a cabo por investigadores independientes cuestiona la validez estadística del informe que elaboró la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) tras las elecciones en Bolivia y que denunciaba un fraude electoral. El análisis de la OEA sirvió de base y de coartada a los opositores del expresidente Evo Morales que perpetraron el golpe en Bolivia y que se saldó con la renuncia de Morales.

En concreto, los investigadores han observado que la conclusión a la que llegó la OEA de que los votos a favor de Morales aumentaron inexplicablemente una vez que el conteo se reanudó, estuvo basada en datos incorrectos y técnicas estadísticas inapropiadas.

"Examinamos detenidamente la evidencia estadística de la OEA y hallamos problemas con sus métodos. Una vez que corregimos esos problemas, los resultados de la OEA desaparecen, sin dejar evidencia estadística de fraude", explicó el economista y coautor del informe Francisco Rodríguez en declaraciones recogidas por The New York Times. 

En la elaboración del informe, además de Rodríguez, también han participado la experta en política latinoamericana en la Universidad de Pennsylvania Dorothy Kronick y el estudiante de doctorado de la misma universidad Nicolás Idrobo, que también es oautor de un libro de texto sobre métodos estadísticos avanzados.

El pasado mes de noviembre, El Centro Estratégico Latinoamericano de Geopolítica (CELAG), una institución dedicada a la investigación, estudio y análisis de los fenómenos políticos, económicos y sociales de América Latina, también publicó un artículo en el que denunciaba que la OEA fabricó el citado  informe. En diciembre, más de un centenar de expertos pidió a la OEA retirar las declaraciones "engañosas" sobre el fraude electoral en Bolivia.

