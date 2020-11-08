madrid
El rey Felipe VI se reunió este sábado en La Paz con el presidente electo de Bolivia, Luis Arce, y con el mandatario de Argentina, Alberto Fernández. En el encuentro, también participaron el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias; la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya; el jefe de la Casa Real, Jaime Alfonsín, y el consejero diplomático de la Casa Real, Alfonso Sanz.
El jefe de Estado inició su agenda en Bolivia con una reunión con Luis Arce y el vicepresidente electo, David Choquehuanca, a cuya investidura asistirá este domingo en la capital boliviana.
El rey también mantuvo un encuentro con Alberto Fernández, otro de los mandatarios que acudirá a la toma de posesión de Arce. Además del mandatario, asistieron a la reunión los ministros argentinos de Relaciones Exteriores, Comercio Internacional y Culto, Felipe Solá; del Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, y de las Mujeres, Género y Diversidad, Elizabeth Gómez.
Desde que ocupa la Jefatura del Estado Felipe VI no había realizado una visita oficial al país Latinoamericano. El rey llegó este sábado a La Paz para asistir a la toma de juramento de las nuevas autoridades del Gobierno boliviano. Asimismo, los actos de la jornada concluyeron con una recepción a una representación de la comunidad española en Bolivia.
La ceremonia de investidura de Arce está prevista por la mañana hora local en el Parlamento y en el Palacio de Gobierno de Bolivia, que se encuentran en la céntrica Plaza Murillo de La Paz. Al acto también está previsto que asistan los presidentes de Colombia, Iván Duque, y de Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, además de representantes de otros países de América, principalmente, así como de Europa y de Asia.
Luis Arce ganó las elecciones generales del pasado 18 de octubre en Bolivia con una amplia mayoría del 55,1% de los votos al frente del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), el partido del ex presidente Evo Morales.
