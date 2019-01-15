El Gobierno del presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, hará frente al Movimiento de los Trabajadores Rurales Sin Tierra (MST) y calificará las invasiones de áreas de cultivo como actos de terrorismo, según ha anunciado el secretario de asuntos de tierras del Ministerio de Agricultura del país, Nabhan Garcia.
El secretario brasileño ha manifestado que el Gobierno debe convencer al Congreso para cambiar la ley y poder así lidiar con este tipo de ocupaciones y otorgar a la Policía una mayor autonomía para actuar contra los miembros del MST.
"El desafío de este Gobierno es demostrarle al Congreso que esto es algo muy cercano al terrorismo, o podría decirse que en algunas circunstancias es terrorismo, y tener una aplicación más severa de la ley", ha manifestado Garcia durante una rueda de prensa.
Los agricultores han formado una base de apoyo clave para Bolsonaro, al que ayudaron a alcanzar la Presidencia. Garcia fundó el grupo de extrema derecha UDR, que se opone a las invasiones de tierras.
Su recién creada secretaría de asuntos de tierras consolida poderes antes dispares sobre la reforma agraria rural y la demarcación de territorios indígenas bajo el ministerio de Agricultura.
Las palabras del alto cargo han tenido lugar en respuesta a una invasión de tierras en el estado norteño de Para, el primer incidente de este tipo que se registra bajo la Presidencia de Bolsonaro. El MST está detrás de muchas de estas invasiones y fue un importante partidario del expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Grupos de observadores dicen que la policía, a menudo bajo el dominio de poderosos terratenientes locales, arremete contra los activistas sin tierra. Mientras hacía campaña en Pará el año pasado, Bolsonaro defendió fuertemente a la Policía y alegó que estos dispararon y mataron a 19 activistas en un sangriento episodio en 1996 porque temían por sus vidas.
