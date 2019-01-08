Las palabras sexistas de la nueva ministra brasileña , Damares Alves, han provocado reacciones en todo el mundo. Tras asegurar en un vídeo que "los niños visten de azul y las niñas de rosa" se ha creado un movimiento en las redes sociales a través del hashtag #MeninosVestemRosa (Los niños visten rosa).
Sin embargo, el rechazo a las declaraciones de la ministra de la Mujer, Familia y Derechos Humanos va más allá. El pasado viernes dos periodistas de la cadena nacional Globo, Renata Lo Prete y Jorge Pontual, eligieron un atuendo con un gran mensaje. Aunque no llegaron tratar el tema directamente, la decisión fue muy comentada en las redes sociales.
La polémica y críticas hicieron que Damares Alves asegurara en una entrevista para Jornal das Dez que su frase "fue una metáfora".
"Tenemos en Brasil el 'octubre rosa', que se refiere al cáncer de mama con mujeres, tenemos el 'noviembre azul', que es con relación al cáncer de próstata con el hombre. Así que cuando dije la niña lleva rosa y el niño lleva azul, es que vamos a estar respetando la identidad biológica de los niños".
Cada vez son más los que se suman a las críticas, como el compositor brasileño Caetano Veloso que ha sido un gran opositor frente a Jair Bolsonaro.
