Brasil La defensa de Lula pide la excarcelación después de que el Supremo abra la puerta a su libertad

Los abogados del expresidente brasileño ha presentado ante la justicia una petición formal para poner fin a su cautiverio. 

Los abogados del expresidente brasileño, Cristiano Zanin y Valeska T. Martins, en la sede de la Policía Federal. / EFE

La defensa de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ha presentado este viernes ante la Justicia la petición para la excarcelación del expresidente brasileño, en base a la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de Brasil (STF) adoptada este jueves. Esta medida ha revocado una ley que hace que los acusados deban ir a prisión después de perder su primera apelación, lo que podría posibilitar la puesta en libertad de Lula da Silva.

El antiguo mandatario, preso desde hace un año y siete meses por corrupción y blanqueo de capitales, podría salir de la cárcel después de que la máxima corte del país determinó que la prisión de una persona condenada antes de que se agoten todos los recursos, como es su caso, es inconstitucional.

"El presidente está muy sereno, pero la decisión del Supremo, aplicando nuestra Constitución, también dio una luz de esperanza de que pueda haber justicia", declaró el abogado Cristiano Zanin Martins, tras visitar a Lula en la cárcel.

