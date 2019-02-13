Un juez de la Corte Suprema de Brasil suspendió dos causas criminales contra el presidente Jair Bolsonaro. El fallo el lunes del juez Luiz Fux suspende cargos de calumnia e incitación a la violación contra el mandatario.
La constitución brasileña dice que un presidente en ejercicio no puede ser enjuiciado por cargos no relacionados con su presidencia. Ambas causas datan del 2014, cuando Bolsonaro le dijo a una congresista que ella “no merecía” ser violada porque era “fea” y no era su tipo.
La congresista izquierdista lo llamó violador en discusiones acaloradas en el 2003 y el 2014. Durante la campaña presidencial, Bolsonaro fue acusado de racismo y discriminación por un discurso que dio en 2017 en Río de Janeiro, pero un panel de la corte anuló los cargos.
