Tiroteo en Brest Al menos dos heridos por un tiroteo delante de una mezquita en Francia

La sección antiterrorista de la Fiscalía de París está evaluando si se trata de un acto terrorista, cuyo presunto autor está en fuga.

Vista de la ciudad de Brest, en Francia.

Vista de la ciudad de Brest, en Francia. Google Maps

Dos personas han resultado heridas de bala este jueves por la tarde delante de una mezquita en la ciudad francesa de Brest, indicaron las autoridades, que precisaron que el autor del tiroteo está siendo buscado por las fuerzas del orden.

"Nuestros servicios están movilizados para detener al autor de los tiros que han herido a dos personas delante de la mezquita de Pontanézen en Brest", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter el ministro de Interior, Christophe Castaner.

La sección antiterrorista de la Fiscalía de París está evaluando si se trata de un acto terrorista, indicaron fuentes judiciales.

Castaner indicó que ha pedido a los prefectos (delegados del Gobierno) que se refuerce la vigilancia en los centros religiosos.

