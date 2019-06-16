Varios de los seis candidatos al liderazgo del Partido Conservador británico cruzaron hoy acusaciones en los medios sobre sus respectivas propuestas para el brexit, en vísperas de que esta semana se celebren las últimas votaciones internas para escoger a dos finalistas.
En diferentes entrevistas con los medios de comunicación, el ministro de Exteriores, Jeremy Hunt; el de Desarrollo Internacional, Rory Stewart, y el extitular para la salida de la Unión Europea (UE) Dominic Raab defendieron sus preferencias bien por un brexit duro o una retirada pactada.
Estuvieron ausentes en esta ocasión el ministro del Interior, Sajid Javid; el de Medioambiente, Michael Gove, y el extitular de Exteriores Boris Johnson, favorito para hacerse con el liderazgo conservador y con la jefatura del Gobierno tras imponerse en la primera ronda de votaciones, el pasado jueves, con 114 de 313 votos emitidos por los diputados "tories".
En declaraciones a BBC1, Hunt aseguró que, pese a su negativa hasta ahora, la UE estaría dispuesta a cambiar el pacto del brexit si el nuevo primer ministro británico ofrece "una alternativa" a la controvertida salvaguarda ("backstop") para mantener abierta la frontera en la isla de Irlanda.
Asambleas ciudadanas
Como Hunt, Stewart, el candidato revelación en estas primarias por su estilo natural y de contacto directo con el público, rechazó comprometerse a salir de la UE en la fecha prevista del 31 de octubre, pero negó que Bruselas vaya a renegociar el tratado.
Propuso además celebrar asambleas ciudadanas para consensuar el camino a seguir y acusó a Johnson de no tener "un verdadero plan" para el brexit, pues, dijo, en cuanto se empieza a hurgar en sus argumentos, "se desmontan".
Al igual que el favorito, Raab insiste en que el Reino Unido tiene que dejar la UE el 31 de octubre, pues de lo contrario los "tories" "están acabados", y no descarta suspender la legislatura para evitar que los diputados bloqueen la salida.
Todos los aspirantes participarán esta noche en un debate televisivo en Channel 4 menos Johnson, que solo ha accedido a estar en otro que emitirá la cadena pública BBC el próximo martes, después de la segunda de cuatro rondas de votaciones previstas entre los diputado conservadores.
Una vez el grupo parlamentario haya elegido a dos finalistas, el próximo jueves, las bases escogerán entre ellos a su próximo líder y primer ministro, que debería estar en el cargo a finales de julio.
