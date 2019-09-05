Público
Brexit Dimite el hermano de Boris Johnson, dividido "entre la lealtad familiar y el interés nacional"

Jo Johnson, a favor de un segundo referéndum, abandona su cargo como diputado y como secretario de Estado para las Universidades. También se ha producido la dimisión de otra diputada conservadora, Caroline Spelman

El miembro del Parlamento, Jo Johnson, abandona la Broadcasting House de la BBC, en Londres. REUTERS

Jo Johnson, hermano de Boris Johnson y que ostentaba el cargo de secretario de Estado para las Universidades, ha dimitido este jueves por "tensiones irresolubles" al encontrarse "dividido entre la lealtad familiar y el interés nacional".

"Ha sido un honor representar a Orpington (Inglaterra) durante nueve años y servir como secretario de Estado con tres primeros ministros. En las últimas tres semanas me he visto dividido entre la lealtad familiar y el interés nacional", expuso Johnson a través de la red social Twitter.

"Es una tensión irresoluble y es momento para que otros tomen mi cargo", añadió el hermano del actual primer ministro. Esta dimisión llega después de que el premier sufriera este miércoles dos nuevas derrotas en la Cámara de los comunes, que dio luz verde a una ley para bloquear un brexit sin acuerdo y rechazó, por ahora, convocar elecciones el 15 de octubre.

No es la primera dimisión de Jo Johnson por culpa del brexit. El hermano del primer ministro ya ocupó el cargo de secretario de Estado de Transporte del Reino Unido, puesto que abandonó al estar en desacuerdo con la manera de gestionar la crisis por parte de Theresa May.

Otra diputada abandona el cargo 

Durante este jueves también se produjo la dimisión de Caroline Spelman, diputada por Meriden, que dejó un mensaje en Twitter en el que aseguraba que las políticas derivadas del brexit condicionarán el futuro de Reino Unido, contexto en el que prefiere no participar. 

