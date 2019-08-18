El Gobierno británico anunció este domingo que el secretario del "brexit", Steve Barclay, firmó la orden para desligar las leyes de la Unión Europea (UE) del Reino Unido, mediante la derogación de la Ley de Comunidades Europeas.
Esta ley, conocida en Reino Unido como ACT 1972, es el vehículo que permite que la regulación europea actúe directamente en el país británico.
Este rechazo a las leyes europeas tendrá efecto cuando el Reino Unido formalice el "brexit" o salida de la UE el próximo 31 de octubre.
Según explicó Downing Street en un comunicado, este anuncio marca un "paso histórico" para recuperar el poder en las leyes.
"Estamos tomando el control de nuestras leyes como votó la gente en el referéndum de 2016", señaló.
Además, Barclay afirmó que esto es una "señal clara" para la gente del país de que no hay "vuelta atrás" y que el país abandonará la UE el 31 de octubre, siguiendo con las instrucciones recibidas en 2016.
"Los políticos no pueden elegir qué votos quieren o no respetar. El Parlamento ya ha votado irse el 31 de octubre. La Ley de Comunidades Europeas ha visto como incontables regulaciones europeas fluían libremente en el Reino Unido durante décadas y cualquier gobierno serio con la voluntad de irse, debe mostrar su compromiso para derogarla", aseguró el político.
"Es lo que estamos haciendo al poner en marcha esta derogación. Es un momento histórico para tomar de vuelta el control de nuestras leyes", agregó.
Este anuncio llega días antes de que el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, se reúna con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron.
Johnson viajará a Berlín el miércoles y a París el jueves, para, según reportan los medios británicos, insistir en que el Reino Unido abandonará la UE el 31 de octubre haya o no haya acuerdo.
El primer ministro británico es partidario de lograr un nuevo acuerdo con Bruselas después de que el conseguido por su antecesora en el cargo, Theresa May, fuera rechazado por el Parlamento en tres ocasiones.
Sin embargo, la negativa de Bruselas a aceptar las peticiones de Johnson ha llevado al primer ministro a asegurar que en caso de no haber acuerdo, el Reino Unido saldrá de manera abrupta.
