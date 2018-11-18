La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, ha asegurado que todavía existe la posibilidad de hacer cambios sobre el principio de acuerdo técnico sobre la salida de Reino Unido de la Unión Europea alcanzado con las autoridades de Bruselas.

"Nada está acordado hasta que todo quede acordado. Todavía están ocurriendo más negociaciones", ha declarado la primera ministra a Sky News.

En este sentido, May ha asegurado que no firmará el acuerdo definitivo del Brexit si no le satisface la relación futura con la UE. Eso sí, la mandataria ha reiterado, una vez más "por si a alguien le quedan dudas, que Reino Unido abandonará la UE a partir del 29 de marzo de 2019".

La primera ministra restó importancia a la posible moción de censura dentro de su propio partido, a la que podría enfrentarse la semana que viene, e incluso ha afirmado que la oposición no tiene los votos necesarios para impulsarla "hasta donde yo sé", ha matizado.

Sea como fuere, May ha estimado que "cambiar de líder no va a facilitar las negociaciones, y corre el peligro de retrasar las negociaciones con la UE y el propio Brexit", antes de confirmar su próxima visita a Bruselas para reunirse con el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker.