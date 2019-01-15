La primera ministra británica, la conservadora Theresa May, dijo hoy que buscará dialogar con el resto de formaciones en busca de alternativas a su acuerdo del brexit con la Unión Europea (UE) si supera mañana la moción de censura que ha presentado contra su Gobierno el Partido Laborista.

"Está claro que la Cámara (de los Comunes) no apoya este acuerdo, pero el voto de esta noche no nos dice nada sobre lo que sí respalda", esgrimió May tras conocerse el resultado de la votación, que perdió por una diferencia de 230 votos.

(Habrá ampliación)