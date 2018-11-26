La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, ha afirmado que España "no ha conseguido lo que quería respecto a Gibraltar", en referencia a la modificación del artículo 184 del acuerdo del brexit.

En una comparecencia en la Cámara de los Comunes, la "premier" conservadora agradeció el trabajo que ha desempeñado el ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, al respecto y aseguró que el Reino Unido "no ha abandonado" al Peñón, única colonia en suelo europeo.

El acuerdo del brexit recibió ayer el visto bueno del Consejo Europeo después de que España levantara su veto al hacer el Reino Unido una interpretación por escrito del citado artículo que convenció al presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, de las garantías que reclamaba respecto a Gibraltar.

"Hemos trabajado estrechamente con los gobiernos de España y Gibraltar", aseguró la primera ministra, que subrayó que el Peñón "está cubierto por todo el acuerdo de salida y el período de implementación" del brexit" "Para las relaciones futuras, el Gobierno británico negociará por toda la familia del Reino Unido, incluyendo Gibraltar", insistió.

Citando la palabras de Picardo este fin de semana, la mandataria manifestó que "todos los aspectos del acuerdo han sido consensuados con Gibraltar", ubicado al sur de la Península Ibérica y bajo soberanía británica desde hace 300 años.

Y, lo más importante, señaló, "el texto legal del acuerdo de salida no ha sido cambiado, esto es lo que Gobierno de España pidió repetidamente y no lo ha conseguido". "El Reino Unido no ha abandonado o defraudado a Gibraltar", dijo May parafraseando a Picardo. "Estamos orgullosos de que Gibraltar sea británico y nuestra posición sobre su soberanía no ha cambiado ni cambiará", reiteró.

May se dirigió a la Cámara de los Comunes para pedirles su apoyo al acuerdo del brexit que se votará el próximo diciembre y que cuenta con el rechazo de gran parte de los parlamentarios.

Junto al acuerdo de salida del Reino Unido de la UE, los líderes de los veintisiete países que permanecerán en la Unión Europea tras el brexit respaldaron ayer los textos que aclaran que España tendrá la última palabra en cualquier negociación futura sobre Gibraltar.

Junto al acuerdo de retirada del Reino Unido y la declaración política que sienta las bases para la futura relación, los veintisiete dieron su respaldo político a sendas declaraciones del Consejo Europeo y la Comisión Europea que aclaran el controvertido artículo 184 del pacto y el alcance territorial de futuros acuerdos sobre Gibraltar.