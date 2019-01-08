El Gobierno de la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, sufrió este martes una nueva derrota parlamentaria que limita el poder financiero del Gobierno en el caso de un brexit sin acuerdo.
Por 303 votos a favor y 296 en contra, los miembros de la Cámara de los Comunes respaldaron una enmienda presupuestaria que limita el gasto destinado a los preparativos que haga el Gobierno para un brexit desordenado sin consultar previamente al Parlamento.
Su aprobación, por un escaso margen de siete votos, implica que el Ejecutivo de la primera ministra, Theresa May, no podrá subir ciertos impuestos y tomar otro tipo de medidas económicas sin autorización del Parlamento en el caso de que finalmente se produzca un "brexit" no consensuado.
"Esta votación es un importante paso para prevenir un Brexit sin acuerdo. Demuestra que no hay una mayoría en el Parlamento, en el Gobierno o en el país para romper con la UE sin un acuerdo", declaró el líder laborista, Jeremy Corbyn.
Este nuevo varapalo para May llega en un día en el que sus ministros se esforzaron en advertir de los peligros contra de un brexit sin acuerdo. La ministra de Interior, Amber Rudd, alertó de que hará de Reino Unido un país menos seguro, según informa BBC.
May está acorralada en el Parlamento por la oposición y los conservadores díscolos que reclaman un acuerdo con la UE más beneficioso para Reino Unido, si bien Bruselas ya ha dejado claro, tras los múltiples intentos de la premier inglesa para conseguir un cambio, que el acuerdo existente es el único posible.
May someterá este acuerdo a la votación de la Cámara de los Comunes el próximo 15 de enero. Tuvo que suspender la prevista en diciembre ante la clara falta de apoyos. El 'no' del Parlamento al acuerdo sobre el Brexit abocaría a la enésima crisis de Gobierno en Reino Unido.
