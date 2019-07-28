Leo Varadkar, primer ministro de Irlanda, aseguró que un brexit duro en el que Reino Unido abandone la Unión Europea traerá inevitablemente un debate sobre la unificación de Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte, regiones escindidas en 1921.
El ministro también advirtió de que esta situación podría afectar a la relación entre Inglaterra y Escocia. Esta intervención obtuvo una respuesta inmediata por parte del Partido Unionista de Irlanda del Norte, que está en contra de la reunificación de la isla. Ian Paisey, parlamentario del mismo, calificó las palabras de Varadkar de "innecesariamente agresivas".
Sin embargo, el ministro descartó poner sobre la mesa una posible reunificación, ya que sería visto como un gesto provocativo por los británicos y unionistas. "Si Gran Bretaña saca a Irlanda del Norte de la Unión Europea en contra de los deseos de la mayoría, les quita su ciudadanía europea y socava el Acuerdo de Viernes Santo, al hacerlo, surgirán esas preguntas, nos guste o no", concluye el primer ministro irlandés.
El 56% de los habitantes de Irlanda del Norte votó en contra del brexit para permanecer dentro de la Unión Europea. El 62% de los escoceses también votó para permanecer en la UE en el referéndum de 2016.
