El negociador jefe de la Unión Europea (UE) para el Brexit, Michel Barnier, aseguró este miércoles que el acuerdo sobre la salida del Reino Unido del club comunitario incluye un protocolo sobre Gibraltar con las bases de cooperación administrativa entre España y Londres en áreas como cooperación aduanera, la fiscalidad, el tabaco o la pesca.
"Este protocolo crea las bases de la cooperación administrativa en varios temas: los derechos de los ciudadanos, la fiscalidad, el tabaco, el medio ambiente, la pesca, pero también la cooperación policial y aduanera", declaró en una rueda de prensa el político francés.
Añadió que ese protocolo forma parte de un paquete "más grande de acuerdos bilaterales entre España y el Reino Unido" en relación con Gibraltar.
En ese sentido, Barnier quiso agradecer a los Gobiernos español y británico por su trabajo bilateral.
Las primeras directrices negociadoras sobre el Brexit publicadas en marzo del año pasado ya precisaban que ningún acuerdo entre la Unión Europea y el Reino Unido una vez que este abandone el club comunitario podría aplicarse en Gibraltar sin un acuerdo entre Londres y Madrid.
El presidente de la Comisión Europea), Jean-Claude Juncker, consideró este miércoles que se ha alcanzado un "progreso decisivo" en las negociaciones del Brexit y dijo en una carta al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, que el acuerdo de retirada del Reino Unido "puede ser concluido" y se puede continuar con el siguiente paso del proceso.
