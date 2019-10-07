Público
Brexit El tribunal escocés desestima la ley que obliga a Johnson a pedir una prórroga del brexit

El juez Lord Pentland se pronunció sobre la demanda que pretendía obligar al líder conservador a pedir una extensión si Londres y Bruselas no llegaban a un pacto de salida para el 19 de octubre.

02/10/2019.- Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, 02 October 2019. The Conservative Party Conference runs from 29 September to 02 October 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EP

El primer ministro británico Boris Johnson durante la convención del Partido Conservador del pasado 2 de septiembre. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

El Tribunal de Sesiones de Edimburgo desestimó este lunes la legislación destinada a obligar al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, a solicitar una prórroga del brexit en el caso de que no haya un acuerdo con la Unión Europea.

El juez Lord Pentland se pronunció sobre la demanda presentada por la parlamentaria del Partido Nacionalista Escocés (SNP) Joanna Cherry, el empresario Vince Dale y el representante de la asociación antibrexit The Good Law Project, Jolyon Maugham, que pretendía obligar al líder conservador a pedir una extensión si Londres y Bruselas no llegaban a un pacto de salida para el 19 de octubre.

Por su parte, el premier insistió este lunes en que el Reino Unido abandonará el bloque comunitario el 31 de octubre, tal y como está previsto.

[Habrá ampliación]

