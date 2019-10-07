El Tribunal de Sesiones de Edimburgo desestimó este lunes la legislación destinada a obligar al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, a solicitar una prórroga del brexit en el caso de que no haya un acuerdo con la Unión Europea.
El juez Lord Pentland se pronunció sobre la demanda presentada por la parlamentaria del Partido Nacionalista Escocés (SNP) Joanna Cherry, el empresario Vince Dale y el representante de la asociación antibrexit The Good Law Project, Jolyon Maugham, que pretendía obligar al líder conservador a pedir una extensión si Londres y Bruselas no llegaban a un pacto de salida para el 19 de octubre.
Por su parte, el premier insistió este lunes en que el Reino Unido abandonará el bloque comunitario el 31 de octubre, tal y como está previsto.
[Habrá ampliación]
