El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, convocó este viernes una cumbre extraordinaria para que los líderes de los países de la Unión Europea (UE) debatan los próximos pasos en el proceso del brexit, después de que el Parlamento británico rechazara hoy por tercera vez el acuerdo de salida.
"Visto el rechazo al acuerdo de salida en la Cámara de los Comunes, he decidido convocar un Consejo Europeo el 10 de abril", ha anunciado Tusk en su cuenta de Twitter. La Cámara de los Comunes británica rechazó el acuerdo de salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE) por 286 votos a favor y 344 en contra.
In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April. #Brexit— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 29 de marzo de 2019
(Habrá ampliación)
