Brexit La UE anuncia una cumbre extraordinaria el 10 de abril sobre la salida del Reino Unido

"Visto el rechazo al acuerdo de salida en la Cámara de los Comunes, he decidido convocar un Consejo Europeo el 10 de abril", ha anunciado presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, en su cuenta de Twitter.

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, junto a la primera ministra británica, Theresa May. - REUTERS

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, convocó este viernes una cumbre extraordinaria para que los líderes de los países de la Unión Europea (UE) debatan los próximos pasos en el proceso del brexit, después de que el Parlamento británico rechazara hoy por tercera vez el acuerdo de salida.

"Visto el rechazo al acuerdo de salida en la Cámara de los Comunes, he decidido convocar un Consejo Europeo el 10 de abril", ha anunciado Tusk en su cuenta de Twitter. La Cámara de los Comunes británica rechazó el acuerdo de salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE) por 286 votos a favor y 344 en contra.

