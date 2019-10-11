Público
Brexit La UE y Londres inician una nueva ronda de "intensas" negociaciones para lograr un acuerdo

Las reuniones se producen con la fecha límite, el 31 de octubre, a la vuelta de la esquina y con "señales prometedoras" para una salida ordenada, después de que Irlanda y Reino Unido anunciaran que habían encontrado "un camino".

Michael Barnier y Stephen Barclay posan antes de su reunión este viernes en Bruselas./ Francisco Seco (Reuters)

Los 27 países que se quedarán en la Unión Europea después de que se vaya Reino Unido dieron el visto bueno el viernes a que su negociador jefe celebre otra ronda de negociaciones secretas e intensas con Londres en un intento por sellar un acuerdo, dijeron dos altas fuentes diplomáticas. Michel Barnier y su contraparte británica, Stephen Barclay, celebraron con anterioridad lo que ambos calificaron como una reunión “constructiva” en Bruselas, en momentos en que se acerca el plazo del 31 de octubre fijado para el adiós británico.

La cita siguió a un brote de optimismo surgido después de que los primeros ministros de Reino Unido e Irlanda dijeron el jueves que habían hallado “un camino” hacia un posible pacto. Reino Unido tiene previsto abandonar el bloque comercial más grande del mundo el 31 de octubre y, pese a la frenética actividad, aún no está claro en qué condiciones se producirá el adiós o, incluso, si finalmente llegará a tener lugar.

“Es un túnel con una luz muy pequeña al final”, dijo uno de los diplomáticos, indicando que no hay mucha esperanza en la UE de que pueda sellarse un acuerdo antes de fin de mes. No se revelaron de inmediato detalles sobre el encuentro entre Barnier y Barclay. "Sean pacientes”, dijo Barnier a los periodistas tras salir de la reunión para informar a los 27 estados que seguirán en la UE. “El Brexit es como subir una montaña. Necesitamos vigilancia, determinación y paciencia”.

Más temprano en el día, el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, dijo en la capital chipriota de Nicosia que había recibido “señales prometedoras” por parte del primer ministro irlandés, Leo Varadkar, sobre la posibilidad de lograr un pacto. Sin embargo, templó las expectativas al indicar que “por supuesto, no hay garantías de éxito y el tiempo está prácticamente cumplido. Pero debe usarse hasta la última oportunidad”.

