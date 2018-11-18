El brexit pasará por varias fechas claves que decidirán su futuro. La Unión Europea, el parlamento británico e incluso la ciudadanía de Reino Unido pueden ser motores y frenos de la salida del país de la Unión Europea (UE).
El próximo 25 de noviembre está planeada una reunión de representantes de los Estados miembro de la UE en Bruselas para dirimir si el texto negociado entre Reino Unido y Europa merece la aprobación. El Consejo Europeo decidirá si pone alguna queja al texto apalabrado.
Este mismo acuerdo, que necesita de la aprobación de los 27 países de la Unión Europea, también necesita la verificación del Parlamento de Westminster.
La votación se producirá antes del cierre por vacaciones de navidad, el 25 de diciembre. El método parece sencillo, pero la convulsión actual y el supuesto cambio de la opinión pública dejan en el aire la decisión de los representantes políticos.
Si la mayoría vota en favor del acuerdo negociado por Theresa May, el proceso se agilizará. En el caso negativo, incluso la propia continuidad de la primera ministra es una incógnita.
En todo caso, si desde el Consejo Europeo o desde el parlamento británico no se aprueban los tratados, todo se demorará hasta una fecha más lejana que la estipulada según el artículo 50 del Tratado de la Unión Europea: el 29 de marzo.
