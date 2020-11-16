Estás leyendo: Bruselas aprueba un adelanto de 16,8 millones de fondos europeos a España para combatir la pandemia

La comisión de Presupuestos del Parlamento Europeo aprueba una propuesta para liberar un total de 823 millones de euros del Fondo de Solidaridad de la Unión Europea.

Banderas de la UE ondean delante del edificio que alberga la Comisión Europea en Bruselas. - Reuters.

EUROPA PRESS

La comisión de Presupuestos del Parlamento Europeo ha aprobado este lunes una propuesta para liberar un total de 823 millones de euros del Fondo de Solidaridad de la UE, que incluye un adelanto de 16,8 millones de fondos europeos a España para combatir la pandemia de la covid-19.

Del montante total aprobado, siete países --España, Alemania, Irlanda, Grecia, Croacia, Hungría y Portugal-- recibirán adelantos por valor conjunto de 132,7 millones de euros en respuesta a la grave emergencia sanitaria provocada por la pandemia.

Estos siete países habían solicitado adelantos y el montante recibido representa, en principio, el 25% de la contribución total. En concreto, España recibirá 16.844.420 euros de manera anticipada de una ayuda total de 67,38 millones de euros. Además, Croacia percibirá 683,7 millones para paliar los daños del terremoto que afectó a la capital y sus alrededores en marzo de 2020, concepto por el que ya se liberó un primer pago en agosto.

Igualmente, se destinarán más de 7 millones para ayudar a Polonia con la reconstrucción de tras las inundaciones en la provincia de Podkarpackie Voivodeship de junio pasado.

El Fondo de Solidaridad de la Unión Europea (FSUE) se creó para intervenir en caso de catástrofes naturales graves y aportar la solidaridad europea a las regiones siniestradas de Europa. En el marco de la Iniciativa de Inversión en Respuesta al Coronavirus (CRII), en 2020 se amplió el alcance del mismo para ayudar a los países en la lucha contra la emergencia sanitaria.

En total, 19 países de la UE (Austria, Bélgica, Croacia, Chequia, Estonia, Francia, Alemania, Grecia, Hungría, Irlanda, Italia, Letonia, Lituania, Luxemburgo, Polonia, Portugal, Rumanía, Eslovenia y España) y tres países en vías de adhesión (Albania, Montenegro y Serbia) han solicitado asistencia para hacer frente a la crisis de la covid.

