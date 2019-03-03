B0uteflika presenta su candidatura a la reelección pese a las protestas

Un representante del presidente argelino, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, depositó hoy en su nombre la candidatura a las elecciones presidenciales previstas para el próximo 18 de abril pese a su grave estado de salud y las protestas que se suceden desde hace dos semanas, informó la prensa oficial.
Según el diario digital Actufil, el expediente fue presentado por el ministro argelino de Transporte y nuevo jefe de campaña del mandatario, Adelghani Zaalane, que invocó el artículo 139 de la ley electoral para justificar que el mandatario no se haya presentado en persona.
Bouteflika, de 81 años, está desde el pasado domingo ingresado en un hospital de Suiza, sin que haya transcendido cual es su verdadero estado de salud.
La presentación de la candidatura se produce en el último día del plazo establecido por el Consejo Constitucional y en medio de masivas manifestaciones populares en todo el país en contra de que se presente a un quinto mandato consecutivo.
Además de Bouteflika, otros seis aspirantes han presentado su candidatura a las presidenciales, previstas para el próximo 18 de abril. Son el exministro de Turismo y presidente del movimiento islamista Al Binaa, Abdelkader Bengrina, el antiguo miembro del gobernante Frente de Liberación Nacional, Abdelaziz Belaid, Ali Zeghdoud, presidente del pequeño partido Concentración Argelino (RA), y el exgeneral mayor Ali Ghediri.
Así mismo han presentado su expediente candidatos de menor importancia como el presidente del partido la Victoria Nacional, Adul Mahfudh, y Abdelhakim Hamadin, independiente. Otras dos figuras importantes de la oposición se han sumado a la decisión de Benflis de renunciar las presidenciales previstas para el 18 de abril.
Se trata de la presidenta del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), Luisa Hanun, y de Abdelrrazek Makri, líder del Movimiento Social por la Paz (MSP), el principal partido de tendencia islamista autorizado en Argelia.
Benflis, el PT y el MSP se suman así al boicot electoral instigado por las otras dos grandes formaciones de oposición, la Agrupación por la Cultura y la Democracia (RCD), y el Frente de las Fuerzas Socialistas (FFS).
Una vez se cierre esta medianoche el plazo de presentación de candidaturas, el Consejo Constitucional dispone de días para examinarlas y validarlas.
