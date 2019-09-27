Más de un centenar de delfines de cabeza de león han varado en la playa del Altar, en la isla de Boavista, en Cabo Verde, sin que el operativo que se desplazó hasta la costa pudiera devolver a los animales al mar. La fundación tinerfeña Loro Parque, que participó a través de entidades colaboradores en el auxilio de los cetáceos, ha explicado que el varamiento masivo se produjo ayer, y aunque eran devueltos al agua, los ejemplares volvían a la orilla de nuevo.
El director de la Fundación, Javier Almunia, ha explicado a Efe que es difícil concretar los motivos de ese comportamiento de este grupo de delfines, pero cree que es posible que tengan que ver con la ruta elegida por el animal líder, que podría haberse desorientado con la orografía submarina de la zona. Durante el día más de cien personas, entre científicos, personal de las administraciones públicas así como empresas turísticas y sus clientes, colaboraron para asistir a los animales pero a pesar los esfuerzos realizados, el varamiento volvió a producirse.
Los científicos han podido tomar muestras de los ejemplares fallecidos y una vez que se tengan los resultados se podrá esclarecer el suceso. Aunque todavía quedan algunos ejemplares vivos, se teme que finalmente acabarán muriendo. Desde Loro Parque se destaca lo dramático de este incidente, que se ha repetido en varias ocasiones en el pasado y que evidencia la necesidad de colaborar en la zona de la Macaronesia para proteger a la enorme diversidad de cetáceos que habita en la región.
