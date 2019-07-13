Público
Caen 155.000 euros de un camión blindado en una autopista y los conductores se lanzan a por ellos

"Entendemos que cualquier persona en esa posición se sentiría tentada, pero queremos que la gente haga lo correcto y devuelva el dinero", dijo el portavoz de la Policía de Dunwoody.

Una captura del vídeo subido a Twitter por @tonicantona

Cientos de billetes cayeron de un camión blindado en una autopista de Georgia y la reacción de los conductores que en ese momento transitaban la vía no fue otra que pararse en el arcén para hacerse con ellos. El suceso tuvo lugar el pasado martes en la carretera I-285 de Dunwoody. 

Un vídeo que se ha difundido en Twitter muestra cómo los pasajeros de los vehículos se abalanzaron sobre la calzada, en la que en total había una cantidad de billetes que sumaban la friolera de 175,000 dolares -más de 155.000 euros-.

El departamento de Policía de Donwoody estuvo recibiendo avisos durante todo el día a cerca del bloque de la calzada, por lo que se vieron obligados a pedir a la gente que dejaran de hacerlo. "Ya no hay dinero", avisaron.

Además, el sargento de la zona hizo alusión a que el hecho de tomar el dinero consiste en un delito y ha pedido que las cantidades sean devueltas a las autoridades cuanto antes.

"Entendemos que cualquier persona en esa posición se sentiría tentada, pero queremos que la gente haga lo correcto y devuelva el dinero para no tener que preocuparse de que la policía toque a su puerta", dijo a los medios locales. 

