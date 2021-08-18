Madrid
Mientras la propaganda talibán sigue en marcha, con promesas tales como la de mantener la paz y los derechos de las mujeres —eso sí, bajo su interpretación del Islam—, la realidad sobre el terreno es otra muy diferente. Cuatro mujeres han tenido el valor de manifestarse en Kabul, ya tomada por los talibán, precisamente por sus derechos, lo que constituye una imagen insólita en el país asiático.
Han sido cuatro "valientes" las que, cartel en mano, se manifiestan simplemente recordando que las mujeres existen, que tienen derecho al trabajo, a estudiar y a la participación política.
Su extraordinario coraje al marchar por las calles bajo estas consignas han dado la vuelta al mundo gracias a los vídeos subidos a redes sociales y a la agencia de noticias afganas Pajwok, informa la Cadena SER.
صورة غير نمطية في أفغانستان.— @HameedMohdShah (@HameedMohdShah) August 17, 2021
أول مظاهرة نسائية بعد حركة طالبان الى العاصمة كابل.@abuhilalah @khanfarw pic.twitter.com/XKQprFjcht
زنان افغان وجود دارند— Shakeela Ebrahimkhil (@shakeela3) August 17, 2021
زنان امروز در جاده های کابل ..Bravo ❤️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xzaa2uGTQz
صورة غير نمطية في أفغانستان.— @HameedMohdShah (@HameedMohdShah) August 17, 2021
أول مظاهرة نسائية بعد حركة طالبان الى العاصمة كابل.@abuhilalah @khanfarw pic.twitter.com/XKQprFjcht
Mientras, la agencia Reuters se hace eco de los anuncios de los talibán tras la ‘reconquista’ relámpago de Afganistán: aparte de pretender mantener relaciones pacíficas con otros países, anunciaron que respetarían los derechos de las mujeres en el marco de la ley islámica, en su primera rueda de prensa oficial desde su toma de Kabul.
Estos anuncios sugieren una línea más suave que la que demostraron durante su Gobierno de hace 20 años, "No queremos enemigos internos ni externos", dijo el portavoz del movimiento Zabihullah Mujahid. Las mujeres podrán trabajar y estudiar y "serán muy activas en la sociedad, pero dentro del marco del Islam", añadió.
No obstante, y pese al valiente gesto de estas cuatro activistas, las maniobras propagandísticas de los talibán provocan, sobre todo, escepticismo.
"Si (los talibán) quieren algún tipo de respeto, si quieren algún tipo de reconocimiento por parte de la comunidad internacional, tienen que ser muy conscientes del hecho de que estaremos observando cómo tratan a las mujeres y a las niñas y, más ampliamente, a la comunidad civil mientras intentan formar un Gobierno", declaró el martes la embajadora de Estados Unidos ante las Naciones Unidas, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a la cadena MSNBC.
Durante su Gobierno de 1996-2001, también guiado por la sharía islámica, los talibanes impidieron a las mujeres trabajar. A las niñas no se les permitía ir a la escuela y las mujeres tenían que llevar burkas que las cubrieran completamente para salir a la calle, y sólo cuando estaban acompañadas por un familiar masculino. Estas son las 29 reglas impuestas a las mujeres y a las niñas afganas.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>