La explosión del tanque de combustible de una locomotora que se ha estrellado contra un tope de final de vía en la estación de ferrocarril Ramsés de El Cairo ha causado al menos 20 muertos y 40 heridos, según la televisión estatal egipcia.
La compañía egipcia de ferrocarril informó de que la locomotora perdió el control en el andén número 6 de la estación y se fue contra el tope de hormigón al final de la vía. Una fuente de seguridad indicó a Efe que la información preliminar que tienen es que la locomotora entró con exceso de velocidad tras haber estado en un taller de mantenimiento.
La onda de la explosión alcanzó a las personas que se encontraban en el andén y posteriormente se produjo un incendio que duró varios minutos y era visible desde distintas zonas de El Cairo. Vídeos en redes sociales muestran cuerpos calcinados en el lugar del accidente e imágenes de la locomotora destruida. Las fuerzas de seguridad evacuaron la estación para poder controlar el incendio.
El Gobierno egipcio ha anunciado inmediatamente la formación de un comité de investigación para determinar las razones del accidente y establecer las responsabilidades.
En Egipto son frecuentes los accidentes ferroviarios debido al mal estado de las vías y de los vagones, así como a la falta de un sistema moderno de señalización y control de tráfico. La mayor tragedia ferroviaria de la historia de Egipto, en la que murieron 376 personas, ocurrió en 2002 al incendiarse un tren que cubría el trayecto entre El Cairo y la ciudad monumental de Luxor, en el sur del país.
