California no comprará vehículos de fabricantes que respaldan a Trump 

General Motors, Toyota y Fiat Chrysler no formarán parte de las flotas del gobierno californiano al apoyar las políticas del presidente en su batalla por quitar al estado su capacidad de regular las emisiones de CO2.

El presidente Trump saluda desde su coche oficial.- EFE

Los fabricantes de automóviles General Motors, Toyota y Fiat Chrysler no formarán parte de las flotas del gobierno estatal de California. La decisión responde al hecho de que estas marcas apoyan al presidente Donald Trump en su intento de quitar al estado la capacidad de regular las emisiones de CO2, unos estándares que en California son más estrictos que en Washington.

La decisión por parte de las autoridades del estado de California de llegar a acuerdos comerciales únicamente con fabricantes que asuman sus estándares beneficiará a marcas como Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG y Volkswagen AG. “Los fabricantes de automóviles que han optado por estar en el lado equivocado estarán en el extremo perdedor del poder adquisitivo de California”, ha explicado el gobernador del estado californiano Gavin Newsom a través de un comunicado.

Se trata de un cambio de estrategia notable si nos atenemos a los datos de contrataciones entre 2016 y 2018. En concreto, California se gastó unos 53 millones de euros en coches del fabricante General Motors Corp, 50 millones en Toyota Motor Corp y unos 8 millones en Nissan Motor Co. 

Por otro lado, el estado de California ha comunicado también que prohibirá a las agencias estatales la adquisición de berlinas propulsadas por motores de combustión interna, con la salvedad de algunos vehículos destinados a la seguridad pública.

