Los descendientes de un matrimonio judío recuperaron nueve obras de arte de la familia que habían sido robadas por los nazis, según han confirmado este lunes las autoridades regionales en Alemania.
"Esta es una contribución importante para procesar la historia del nacionalsocialismo", ha señalado el ministro de Arte de Baviera, Bernd Sibler, en la entrega de las obras en Múnich.
Hardy Langer, que ha recibido las obras en nombre de la comunidad de herederos, ha agradecido "este acto de justicia".
"Esta es una contribución importante para procesar la historia del nacionalsocialismo", señala Bernd Sibler
"Este día significa mucho para nosotros", ha dicho Langer tras el acto, antes de manifestar que los herederos quieren vender todas las obras en conjunto a un coleccionista para que "la historia se pueda seguir transmitiendo".
En noviembre de 1938, como parte de un operativo de robo de arte, la Gestapo confiscó cinco pinturas, tres grabados y un panel de madera con relieves de marfil de la propiedad de la pareja judía Julius y Semaya Davidsohn.
En 1955 las obras pasaron a manos de la Colección Estatal Bávara de Pinturas, el Museo Nacional de Baviera y la Colección Gráfica Estatal.
El matrimonio vivía desde 1917 en Múnich. Los nazis deportaron a ambos al campo de concentración de Theresienstadt, donde Julios Davidsohn murió en agosto de 1942. Su esposa fue asesinada unos meses más tarde, en abril de 1943.
Esta fue la decimoquinta restitución de la Colección Estatal Bávara de Pinturas desde 1998, con el fin de restituir a sus propietarios legales las obras de arte saqueadas por los nazis.
