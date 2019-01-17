Una auditoría llevada a cabo por el Gobierno de Estados Unidos ha concluido que las autoridades separaron en la frontera con México a "miles" de niños más que los que ha reconocido oficialmente, si bien ha reconocido que la cifra exacta es "desconocida" por la falta de datos precisos.
La Oficina del Inspector General del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos norteamericano ha analizado el antes y el después de la política de "tolerancia cero" aplicada por el presidente, Donald Trump, en la frontera sur, que supuso en su día la separación de las familias migrantes sin importar que en ellas hubiese menores de edad.
En la primavera de 2018, la Administración ordenó separar a las familias para que los adultos quedasen bajo arresto de las autoridades federales y los niños, entretanto, a cuidado de la Oficina de Reasentamiento de Refugiados (ORR, por sus siglas en inglés). La Justicia ordenó el 26 de junio paralizar esta controvertida política y reunir a las familias, a raíz de una demanda colectiva.
Una investigación oficial, sin embargo, ha detectado que desde verano de 2017 ya hubo un "drástico incremento" de la separación de niños en la frontera y que hasta el dictamen judicial de junio del año siguiente, la ORR recibió y liberó a "miles" de menores. En julio de 2018 tenía registrados mas de 2.600 casos.
Asimismo, entre julio y noviembre del año pasado, la citada oficina recibió al menos 118 niños más, según la Oficina del Inspector General, que no obstante no ha podido cerrar una cifra completa de los menores separados -es "desconocida"- por la falta de registros completos y el retraso de las tramitaciones.
La inspección del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos, que ha basado su informe tanto en documentos oficiales como en entrevistas con autoridades, ha instado a "mejorar la comunicación, la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas para la identificación, la atención y la ubicación de los niños separados".
