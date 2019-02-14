La Casa Blanca confirmó este jueves que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, firmará la ley de presupuestos que le presente el Congreso y declarará el estado de emergencia nacional, lo que le permitirá recurrir a partidas presupuestarias para financiar la construcción del muro con México.
"El presidente Donald Trump firmará la ley presupuestaria del Gobierno y, tal y como ya dijo, tomará además otras medidas ejecutivas —incluida la declaración de emergencia nacional— para asegurar que se pone fin a la crisis humanitaria y de seguridad en la frontera", señaló la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, en un comunicado.
La nota agrega que, con esta medida, Trump está "una vez más" cumpliendo su promesa electoral de "construir un muro" y "proteger la frontera".
La confirmación de la Casa Blanca se produjo pocos minutos después de que el líder de la mayoría republicana en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, dijo en el pleno del Senado que Trump firmaría los presupuestos y acto seguido declararía el estado de emergencia.
El pasado lunes los republicanos y demócratas del Congreso alcanzaron un acuerdo presupuestario que incluye unos 1.375 millones de dólares para construir unos 88,5 kilómetros de muro fronterizo.
Sin embargo, en caso de ser finalmente aprobado por ambas cámaras del Congreso, dicho acuerdo debe ser ratificado por Trump, quien anteriormente había dicho que no estaba "contento" con el resultado de la negociación.
Trump, de hecho, había insinuado que, en caso de no obtener del Congreso los 5.700 millones de dólares que reclama para construir el muro fronterizo, optaría por declarar el estado de emergencia, lo que le permitiría recurrir a otras partidas para sufragar el proyecto.
Sanders dijo que la Casa Blanca está "muy preparada" para defenderse en caso de que haya demandas legales contra el Gobierno de Trump por su declaración de una emergencia nacional, pero afirmó que no cree que se vayan a producir porque "el presidente está haciendo su trabajo".
En caso de no salir adelante el proyecto y firmarlo Trump, el país corre el peligro de verse abocado a un nuevo cierre de la Administración, como el que se inició el pasado 22 de diciembre, que la dejó paralizada en una cuarta parte durante 35 días.
La parálisis perjudicó a 800.000 de los 2,1 millones de trabajadores federales, que no cobraron mientras el Gobierno permaneció cerrado, aunque sí recibieron sus salarios tras la reapertura.
