La Policía turca sospecha que el cuerpo del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi, asesinado el 2 de octubre en el consulado de su país en Estambul, fue quemado en un horno ubicado en el jardín de la legación, según un informe policial citado este jueves por la agencia turca Anadolu.
Se ha descubierto un horno subterráneo, con capacidad de alcanzar mil grados de temperatura, suficiente para eliminar todo rastro de ADN, según se desprende de ese documento del que informa Anadolu.
Las investigaciones han desvelado que el cuerpo de Khashoggi fue descuartizado en las dependencias del consulado, aparentemente por un comando de agentes saudíes, pero hasta ahora no han aparecido los restos del periodista disidente.
Se ha especulado con la opción de que los restos fueron llevados al exterior o disueltos en ácido, pero el descubrimiento del horno obliga a contemplar la posibilidad de que fuera quemado. "Las investigaciones aún no han dado resultado", resume el informe.
El texto también señala que las dependencias del consulado se limpiaron con productos químicos para hacer desaparecer posibles pruebas. Menciona además unos comentarios del vigilante de la legación respecto a la novia de Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, que esperaba a su prometido en la puerta del edificio y evalúa si tal vez también se había previsto matarla de una forma parecida.
