La izquierda alemana presentó este jueves, durante una visita a Berlín del expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, una solicitud ante el Bundestag (Parlamento) para que el Gobierno alemán interceda a favor de los presos independentistas.
La moción, con fecha del 4 de abril, se presentó formalmente, sin necesidad de lectura ante el pleno ni debate, como "primer trámite parlamentario usual", explicó a Efe el diputado de ese grupo, Diether Dehm, para una posterior evaluación a escala de la comisión de Exteriores.
De ser aprobada por esa comisión, el texto volvería al pleno del Bundestag, para seguir a continuación con los "trámites parlamentarios al uso" y entrar a ser evaluado en primera lectura. "La solicitud al Gobierno de la canciller Angela Merkel no implica una afinidad política con los partidos del independentismo catalán, aunque sí de simpatía hacia Puigdemont y un anhelo de justicia contra el autoritarismo", añadió el diputado.
La solicitud alude al proceso que se sigue desde el 12 de febrero en el Tribunal Supremo contra "representantes del movimiento independentista catalán", a los que se imputa rebelión, entre otros cargos, y que podrían ser condenados a penas de hasta 25 años de cárcel.
Termina el texto solicitando al Gobierno federal que intervenga "a favor de los derechos fundamentales" de los afectados, por una "solución pacífica y acorde al derecho internacional" para el conflicto catalán, así como que ofrezca asilo a "todos los perseguidos políticos" acusados de "rebelión o sedición".
Dehm intervino tras la sesión parlamentaria de este jueves en un mitin celebrado en un hotel berlinés en apoyo a la candidatura de Puigdemont para las elecciones europeas, junto con Clara Ponsatí y Toni Comín, asimismo incluidos en la lista de Junts per Catalunya.
