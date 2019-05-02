El periódico The New York Times se ha disculpado por la publicación de una caricatura del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y el primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, después de las exigencias del presidente estadounidense. En la viñeta, publicada el pasado 25 de abril, Trump aparece como un ciego guiado por un perro con la cara de Netanyahu.

"The New York Times se ha disculpado por esta terrible caricatura antisemita, pero no se han disculpado conmigo por esto ni por todas las noticias falsas y corruptas que imprimen a diario. Han llegado al nivel más bajo de 'periodismo' y al nivel más bajo de la historia de The New York Times", ha señalado Trump en su cuenta oficial en Twitter.

La caricatura, además, ha sido retirada por el periódico por considerarla "antisemita". "La edición impresa internacional del pasado jueves incluye un chiste antisemita (...). La imagen es ofensiva y publicarla fue un error de criterio", explica el rotativo.

La difusión de la viñeta fue rápidamente criticada en redes sociales y por personalidades como el senador republicano Ted Cruz, quien aprovechó para cargar contra la oposición demócrata. "La izquierdista Ilhan Omar repite los insultos antisemitas y antiisraelíes mientras The New York Times disculpa a los terroristas de Hamás (14/3/18) y da cabida a viñetas racistas", ha apuntado Cruz a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

Omar, una de las primeras congresistas musulmanas, ha sido ya descalificada duramente por criticar al principal grupo de presión pro israelí estadounidense, la AIPAC. La respuesta de Omar no se ha hecho esperar utilizando el ataque del sábado contra una sinagoga en California: "Un nacionalista blanco aterroriza una sinagoga durante la Pascua y no tienes nada que decir. ¡Qué vergüenza!".